Kentucky Tornado Survivors Burn Wreckage of Their Home to Stay Warm Amid Power Outage

Thousands are still without heat in Kentucky after a string of tornadoes blew through, causing massive destruction. One family in the epicenter town of Mayfield was so desperate to keep warm they started a fire using wreckage from their destroyed house.

There was no power, no water and nighttime temperatures plummeted below freezing.

It was just one of the many devastating scenes emerging from the catastrophic storm that tore through several states across the South and Midwest last weekend.

Just-released dashcam video shows a police car engulfed by a tornado outside Nashville. When the storm passed, they drove on, even moving trees by hand to reach families.

President Joe Biden visited the stricken region Wednesday, promising help to rebuild.

“There’s no red tornados and blue tornadoes. There’s no red states or blue states when stuff starts to happen. Don’t hesitate to ask for anything,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Mayfield's animal shelter is now overwhelmed by traumatized pets who can't find their homes or owners.

“Just yesterday, 50 animals did come in to the facility. Some of those are going to be fostered and some of those are animals that were recovered from areas that were impacted by the disaster. And so they’ll stay here until we can help them find their families,” a worker said.

Amid the heartbreak came a symbol of hope when recovery workers pulled the American flag from beneath the rubble of the county courthouse in Mayfield.

More than $10 million dollars in donations have already come in for tornado relief.

Related Stories