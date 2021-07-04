The Centers for Disease Control recently shared a pool safety tip that caught the attention of many for its graphic.

The CDC urged pool-goers not to hop in if they were dealing with diarrhea this summer.

Their tweet got a rousing response from Twitter due to its colorful graphic that mimicked a potential diarrhea-related situation on a slide.

The article specifically pointed out cryptosporidium — an illness caused by a parasite that leads to diarrhea — and said you should avoid the pool for at least two weeks if you are experiencing a bout of it.

In addition to the basics such as not drinking or defecating in pool water, other safety measures include ensuring a quick shower before entering a public pool and using test strips to test pH, chlorine, and bromine levels.

