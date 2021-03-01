Chadwick Boseman's Widow Accepts Actor's Posthumous Golden Globe With Emotional Speech

The Golden Globes was a particularly emotional night for Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, who accepted the award on behalf of her late husband. Boseman was posthumously named best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” seven months after he lost his battle with colon cancer last summer.

"He would say something beautiful," Ledward said during the emotional acceptance speech. "Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us that tells us you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing in this moment."

Ledward also thanked God, Boseman's parents and “his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.”

"I don't have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” she said, in conclusion.

Boseman is the first Black winner in the category since Forest Whitaker won for his performance as Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland” 14 years ago, and is only the fourth Black winner in the category overall. He is also the first Black actor to be posthumously awarded a Golden Globe in an acting category.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released three months after Boseman’s death, and the win marks Boseman’s first Golden Globe.

Boseman, most famous for his role in “Black Panther,” died last August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

