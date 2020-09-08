Charges Dropped Against Curtis Flowers, Mississippi Man Tried 6 Times for Same 4 Killings

Prosecutors will stop pursuing charges against Mississippi’s Curtis Flowers, a Black man who has already served 23 years in prison for a gruesome crime he swears he didn’t commit. The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme court struck down the final conviction.

"Today, I am finally free from the injustice that left me locked in a box for nearly 23 years," Flowers said through his lawyers, according to the Associated Press.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Joseph Loper announced Friday that Flowers will not be tried a seventh time after the state attorney general’s office said they no longer had any credible witnesses connecting him to four 1996 murders in a furniture store.

"As the evidence stands today, there is no key prosecution witness ... who is alive and available and has not had multiple, conflicting statements in the record," a filing presented to Loper stated.

Over the years, Flowers has been tried six times for the same killings, and twice sentenced to the death penalty, with two trials ending in hung juries, and four trials overturned on appeal, including the last one that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

His case was made famous by the podcast series “In the Dark.” Flowers walked free for the first time in December 2019.

For more on Flowers’ case, read here.

