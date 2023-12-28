Cher is in a race against time after filing an emergency petition asking for her son Elijah Blue Allman to be placed in a conservatorship and requesting that she be appointed as conservator.

The Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning icon filed her petition in a Los Angeles court Wednesday and stressed that time is of the essence in documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

"A temporary conservator of Elijah’s estate, is urgently needed to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury because there are assets that must be distributed to Elijah, or his conservator, by December 31, 2023 and Elijah is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," reads one of the attachments to Cher's petition. "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Cher and her lawyers write that this concern for Elijah's finances is also in part because of the singer's fear about her son's estranged wife Marieangela "Angela" King.

"Petitioner is informed and believes that, until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," reads the petition. "Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

The petition goes on to say that Angela allegedly took steps to check Elijah out of a "treatment center" where he was "receiving much needed medical care."

At the same time, Cher is stressing that Angela cannot be temporary conservator of her estranged husband's estate because that "would result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah’s assets for self-destructive purposes."

Cher states in the petition that she is the logical choice to serve as conservator, and notes that she also has the support of two of Elijah's siblings.

"Petitioner has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs," says the petition. "Petitioner loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind."

All other details have been filed under seal to protect the privacy of Cher and her family.

She will now have to wait until next year for a judge to decide, with a hearing for a temporary conservator set for Jan. 5.

It is not clear if Elijah will receive his payout from the trust as planned this weekend, or if that payment will be frozen until a judge rules in the case.

Elijah, 47, is the only son of Cher and her second husband, Gregg Allman.

He started receiving payments from his father's trust after the famed member of the Allman Brothers passed away in 2017.

If Cher is appointed conservator she would only have control over her son's financial and business matters, unlike the conservatorship that Britney Spears was placed into, allowing her father to make medical decisions for the pop star.

Cher and her lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

Lawyers for Elijah and Marieangela also did not respond to requests for comment.