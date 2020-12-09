Chicago News Anchor Tanja Babich Wears Glasses on Air to Boost 10-Year-Old Daughter's Confidence

Chicago’s ABC7 morning news anchor Tanja Babich is making waves after she wore glasses on the air to boost the confidence of her 10-year-old daughter. Her daughter had just started wearing glasses and was worried about what the kids in her class would say.

“So in a gesture of solidarity, I've been wearing mine all week to make this point,” Babich said in the segment. “Whatever people say or think about you is none of your business. Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically. The rest will work itself out.”

Her colleagues showed their support by also wearing glasses on air.

“They moved me to tears. We cut to credits just in time for me to not cry on television,” Babich said.

Tabich told Inside Edition that her daughter watched a playback of the segment and seeing her mom’s message made her smile. Her message is also resonating across America. Proud parents are inundating her Twitter page with photos of their adorable kids in glasses.

“The reception I've received from that segment has been incredible and really has blown me away,” Babich said.

