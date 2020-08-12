TV Anchor Kim Allison Latos Grateful to Viewer Who Noticed Cancer Lump on Her Neck

North Carolina news anchor Kim Allison Latos says an observant viewer may very well have saved her life. “A viewer reached out to me concerned about something she noticed on my neck,” the television journalist wrote on her Facebook page.

“A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” she wrote. "I have been angry and anxious and scared, worried."

Latos, who was pregnant at the time, later lost her baby daughter after she was born with severe brain damage.

“We had her for about an hour and a half. It has been incredibly difficult to lose her,” she said.

Now, Latos is preparing for surgery to remove the cancerous lump.

“I don’t believe it was a coincidence that viewer contacted me and I’m grateful," said the anchor for WSOC-TV. "I truly believe that had she not reached out, I wouldn’t know about this. And there’s a very real possibility that her phone call saved my life.”

Latos is not alone in TV personalities whose health issues were spotted by attentive viewers.

Inside Edition host Deborah Norville is now cancer free after an audience member noticed a growth on Norville's neck and alerted her.

"An Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she'd seen something on my neck. It was a lump," Norville said. She successfully underwent surgery to remove it.

