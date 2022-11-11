Chicago Obama Presidential Center Construction Halted After Noose Found on Site

Crime
A Chicago police officer, left, takes a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago&apos;s Jackson Park neighborhood. Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted.
A Chicago police officer, left, takes a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:53 PM PST, November 11, 2022

The Lakeside Alliance, a collective of Black-owned construction firms, is working with the Chicago Police Department and is offering a $100,000 reward for identification of those responsible for this "act of hate."

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been halted after a noose was found on the site Thursday morning, according to reports.

The Lakeside Alliance, a collective of Black-owned building firms and the organization underwriting the project, told People magazine that it is working with the Chicago Police Department to identify whoever is responsible for this "act of hate."

Former President Obama, along with former first lady Michelle Obama, broke ground for the $500 million project last fall. In his celebratory speech for the event, Obama said, "This day has been a long time coming." 

"Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began. Those beliefs guided me all the way through the presidency, and they have shaped our vision for the Obama Presidential Center," the 44th president of the United States added, according to People.

In its statement regarding the unsettling incident, the Alliance said, "We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite."

"We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of [anti-bias] trainings and conversations for all staff and workers," the statement continued, according to People. 

The Obama Foundation, in a statement reported by Chicago Sun-Times, said, "This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident "disturbing," adding that "Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago, and those inciting it will be held responsible for this repulsive act," according to the Sun-Times.

The Alliance is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification of those responsible. 

Related Stories

Racism During 1940s Barred Injured Black Vet From Being Awarded Purple Heart
Obama Reflects on Time Spent With Queen Elizabeth as All Former Presidents Are Invited to Memorial for Monarch

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

'The Good Nurse' Amy Loughren on Stopping Serial Killer Colleague Charles Cullen
'The Good Nurse' Amy Loughren on Stopping Serial Killer Colleague Charles Cullen
1

'The Good Nurse' Amy Loughren on Stopping Serial Killer Colleague Charles Cullen

Human Interest
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Banksy Shares New Mural in Bomb-Stricken Ukrainian Building
Banksy Shares New Mural in Bomb-Stricken Ukrainian Building
3

Banksy Shares New Mural in Bomb-Stricken Ukrainian Building

Entertainment
Close Brothers Killed in Los Angeles After Getting Breakfast at Doughnut Shop They Went to for Decades
Close Brothers Killed in Los Angeles After Getting Breakfast at Doughnut Shop They Went to for Decades
4

Close Brothers Killed in Los Angeles After Getting Breakfast at Doughnut Shop They Went to for Decades

News
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death After Killing Pregnant Woman in Attempt to Take Her Unborn Baby
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death After Killing Pregnant Woman in Attempt to Take Her Unborn Baby
5

Texas Woman Sentenced to Death After Killing Pregnant Woman in Attempt to Take Her Unborn Baby

Crime
Virginia Man Gets 13 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat to Teen Who Died
Virginia Man Gets 13 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat to Teen Who Died
6

Virginia Man Gets 13 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat to Teen Who Died

Crime