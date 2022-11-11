Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been halted after a noose was found on the site Thursday morning, according to reports.

The Lakeside Alliance, a collective of Black-owned building firms and the organization underwriting the project, told People magazine that it is working with the Chicago Police Department to identify whoever is responsible for this "act of hate."

Former President Obama, along with former first lady Michelle Obama, broke ground for the $500 million project last fall. In his celebratory speech for the event, Obama said, "This day has been a long time coming."

"Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began. Those beliefs guided me all the way through the presidency, and they have shaped our vision for the Obama Presidential Center," the 44th president of the United States added, according to People.

In its statement regarding the unsettling incident, the Alliance said, "We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite."

"We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of [anti-bias] trainings and conversations for all staff and workers," the statement continued, according to People.

The Obama Foundation, in a statement reported by Chicago Sun-Times, said, "This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident "disturbing," adding that "Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago, and those inciting it will be held responsible for this repulsive act," according to the Sun-Times.

The Alliance is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification of those responsible.

