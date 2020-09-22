Chicago Postal Workers Threaten to Stop Delivering Mail After at Least 2 Mail Carriers Shot on the Job

Postal workers in Chicago are threatening to stop delivering mail in certain neighborhoods of the city after several employees have been shot on the job in recent months. Some postal workers assembled to demand the safety of their colleagues Friday and demanded that city officials take action to ensure the safety of those delivering mail in the field.

“Any letter carrier who does not feel safe in any one of these communities then they are not to deliver mail and customers have to pick up their mail,” Mack Julion, president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said in a statement. “We are not going to have another situation where the letter carrier is shot down.”

The call for safety comes after a 24-year-old postal worker was shot while on the job on Sept. 10 after being caught in the crossfire of bullets, police said. The postal worker was not the intended target of a shooting and remains hospitalized. The Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Service Inspection is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspect.

In March, another mail carrier was also caught in the middle of gunfire and shot while working but survived. A day after that mail carrier was shot, another USPS employee was hit with a paintball in Chicago’s South Side.

