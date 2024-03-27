Child, 3, Accidentally Shot by Boy, 6, Inside New York State Home: Report

Because the alleged shooter and the victim are minors, their names are being withheld.

A 3-year-old child was accidentally shot inside an Albany, New York, home Tuesday after cops say a 6-year-old opened fire, according to a report.

Albany Police say they received a call Tuesday around 4 p.m. after the older child fired a loaded handgun inside the home.

The 6-year-old is said to have found the firearm in a backpack inside the home but did not realize it was a real weapon, a law enforcement source told the Times Union.

Cops say the 3-year-old was struck in the upper shoulder.

The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital Tuesday and is said to be in stable condition, News 13 reported.

The 6-year-old allegedly told cops that the younger boy's father had left the backpack after visiting the home earlier Tuesday, the Times Union reported.

Cops say they are currently investigating the situation and are trying to obtain any security video from the area that may give them any further information, the Times Union reported.

Police have not released further details; however, they did post about the incident on Facebook.

“The 3-year-old was among family inside the home when a firearm was discharged from within,” cops said in the Facebook post.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Albany Police Department Public Information officer and has not heard back.

