The coronavirus pandemic has been ongoing for over a year and while it has created such a negative impact arond the globe, a new study suggests that there is at least one positive to come from it, as students are more interested in STEM careers.

A new study from Medicspot surveyed 1,000 kids between the ages of 11-17 and its results showed that many of the students are interested in careers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to Good News Network.

The survey showed that 83% have been learning about the pandemic by watching the news and two-thirds of those surveyed say they are interested in the work that doctors and nurses have done during the pandemic.

One in five schoolchildren polled said the pandemic had made them interested in a career as a doctor in ICU, and 18% would now consider a career working on vaccines, Good New Network reported.

“It’s heartening to see how many youngsters have been inspired by the medical professionals and scientists who have been working on the frontline to treat people suffering from COVID-19 and behind the scenes on the treatments,” a spokesperson for the study said to Good News Network.

