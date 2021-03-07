Are We Closer to Having Flying Cars Than We Think?

Slovakian manufacturer AeroMobil says they have a personal flying car that could potentially keep us out of traffic jams.

AeroMobil has been flight testing since September 2020, and is working towards certification by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

They say they’re also going after equivalent certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States.

Flying cars will eventually have to meet safety requirements for both the aerospace and the automotive industry.

These vehicles only need 1,300 feet of runway space. They climb into the sky at over 1,200 feet per minute before cruising through the atmosphere with a 460-mile range, at 160 miles per hour.

AeroMobil says they should be available in 2023.

