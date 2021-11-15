Chile Continues Tradition of Destroying Weapons as It Incinerates 13,000 Firearms
Chile has destroyed 13,000 weapons this year, continuing their tradition since 1990.
The Chilean government recently destroyed 13,000 firearms by burning them in an incinerator.
President Sebastian Pinera says the destruction of the weapons will ensure they don’t end up in the hands of criminals to be used for terrorism and drug trafficking.
“United, with will and perseverance, we will achieve a reduction in crime.” he said.
“For peace to advance in the lives of the families of our country.”
This weapon destruction has become an annual event, with the country having destroyed more than 185,000 firearms since 1990, according to officials.
