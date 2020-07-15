Chrissy Teigen, 'Flooded With Sick Psychopaths' Peddling Conspiracy Theory, Blocks 1 Million Twitter Users

Chrissy Teigen has blocked more than 1 million people and deleted more than 60,000 tweets after becoming the subject of a bizarre conspiracy theory about the late convicted pedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'" Teigen, 34, tweeted Tuesday. "Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm’s. People I’ve never met have been so, so kind and huge thank you to [journalist Yashar Ali] especially."

Teigen, who is vocal in her criticism of President Trump, said she has been flooded with bizarre and threatening messages from people who believe that she and her husband, John Legend, traveled on Epstein's plane, which they both deny.

The untrue claims are being pushed by followers of QAnon, a network of right-wing conspiracy theorists who support Trump and believe a "deep state" is trying to thwart his presidency.

Some of the wildest, most dangerous QAnon conspiracy theories include that Democrats and Hollywood celebrities working together in the operation of a child sex ring. Another claims Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election would lead to Trump's exoneration and mass arrests of members of a shadowy "cabal," The Atlantic reported. (None of those things has happened).

But these online conspiracy theories have real-world consequences. A man armed with an assault rifle entered a Washington, D.C. pizzeria in 2016 and opened fire, claiming that he was "self-investigating" rumors of a child sex-trafficking ring there in an incident that became known as Pizzagate. The man was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017, CNN reported.

Teigen tweeted that since she has been flooded with messages and threats from QAnon followers, she's feared for her family's safety.

"If Twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go," Teigen tweeted Tuesday.

