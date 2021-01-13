Chuck Norris Shuts Down Speculation That He Was at the Assault on the Capitol

Actor Chuck Norris confirmed he was not at the assault on the Capitol last week after a photo of a man who appeared to look like the 80-year-old martial artist outside the building began widely circulating.

The “Delta Force” star has released a statement to say he was not at the Capitol chaos last Wednesday and denounced those that were after false reports surfaced claiming that he was involved, CBS News reports.

"It wasn't me and I wasn't there," Norris tweeted Tuesday night. "There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order."

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order.



— Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

His manager also released a statement to the Associated Press after the photo began circulating.

"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Norris' manager Erik Kritzer told the AP.

Kritzer did acknowledge that the man photographed looked like his client, but added "Chuck is much more handsome."

Norris publicly endorsed President Trump during the 2016 election, but the movie star did not publicly endorse a candidate for president in the 2020 election, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

