Lawyer of Man Accused of Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Tells Reporters It's His Client in Viral Photo

The attorney of a Florida man who was allegedly photographed grinning as he carried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the assault of the U.S. Capitol last week said to reporters during a press conference it is in fact his client in the viral photo.

Dan Eckhart, the attorney for Adam Johnson, 36, who has been charged in Wednesday's siege on the Capitol that ultimately left five people dead, acknowledged after his client's bond hearing Monday that the photo circulating is a problem for the defense team.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem,” Eckhart told reporters. “I’m not a magician, and neither is [Johnson's other attorney] Mr. [David] Bigney. We’ve got a photograph of our client in what appears to be inside the federal building, inside the Capitol, with government property.”

"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I’m not exactly sure which one it is called. But that’s what we have," Eckhart said.

Johnson stood behind his legal team as they spoke to the media.

The photograph in question shows who appears to be Johnson wearing a winter hat with the number 45 emblazoned on the front

Johnson was allegedly photographed holding Pelosi’s podium during the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol building. The photograph has gone viral as the man wearing a winter hat with the number 45 and "Trump" on the front smiling and waving as he held Pelosi's lectern.

Johnson was taken into custody on Friday, the New York Post reports. The married father of five has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was released Monday after posting a $25,000 bond, CBS affiliate WTSP reported.

