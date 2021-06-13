A Cincinnati man crashed his car into a pole when a cicada hit him in the face after flying through his open car window.

According to CNN, witnesses that were driving behind the man support his story, saying his driving was normal until the swerve that caused him to crash.

Cicadas spend several years underground, emerging in cycles or broods.

According to the National Park Service, the current brood, called Brood X, is presently terrorizing communities of people throughout the mid-Atlantic ands eastern regions, after spending 17 years dormant.

Brood X is expected to die off by early July and not return again until 2038.

