Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:46 PM PDT, May 26, 2021

An estimated trillion cicadas have surfaced along the East Coast for mating season after 17 years of hibernation.

What does a cicada invasion sound like? According to 911 calls pouring in across the country, it sounds a lot like an alarm going off.

“Somebody's alarm has been going off for almost two hours actually making my ears start to ring,” one concerned caller said.

“For two days, there’s been an alarm going off. It’s starting to scare my animals,” another caller said.

An estimated trillion cicadas have surfaced along the East Coast for mating season after 17 years of hibernation. But some Americans are seeing the positive side of the cicada invasion. 

Chef Tobias Padovano has been serving up cicada tacos at his restaurant in Leesburg, Virginia. First, he boils and dehydrates them to remove impurities. Then, he sautes them with onions and garlic, adds avocado in the tortilla, followed by the cicadas.

The lifespan of a cicada is four to six weeks. Experts say the current brood should die off in late June or early July.

