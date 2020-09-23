Cindy McCain's Joe Biden Endorsement Is Received With Ire by Trump, Who Fired Back by Slamming John McCain

President Trump has never hidden his disdain for the late Republican Sen. John McCain, and he wasted no time in blasting the war hero's widow after she publicly endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

“I want to feel like my president cares about me,” Cindy McCain said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. “I believe that Joe Biden is the better man and will make the better president.”

Trump, who regularly watches morning news shows, fired back on Twitter. "Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”

McCain is a registered Republican and cited a long friendship between the Bidens and the McCains, despite being on opposite sides of the aisle in Congress.

“He supports the troops and knows what it means for someone who has served,” McCain said. “Not only to love someone who has served, but understands what it means to send a child into combat. We’ve been great friends for many years, but we have a common thread in that we are Blue Star families.”

The president, who never served in the military, frequently denigrated John McCain, the 2008 Republican nominee for the White House.

In his 2015 campaign, Trump dismissed the longstanding popularity of McCain, a former Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for more than five years.

“He was a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

In the U.S. Senate in 2018, a cancer-stricken McCain voted against repealing former President Barack Obama’s health care law, with a thumbs-down vote that incensed Trump. The president, who wasn’t invited to McCain’s funeral, has mocked that gesture several times at rallies.

At a Tuesday fundraiser, Biden said Cindy McCain would be endorsing him, and suggested it was because of Trump’s reported comments disparaging fallen U.S. military members.

“He talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country,” Biden told donors. “You know, he said they’re ‘losers, suckers.’”

The president has denied making those remarks.

