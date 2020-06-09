Circumstances Behind Murder of Florida Woman Are 'Mysterious,' Police Say

The circumstances behind the murder of Aubrey Figg have been labeled "mysterious" as investigators continue their probe into the death of the 38-year-old South Beach woman.

Figg was found by her husband last Wednesday with a knife wound to the neck, police said.

"She and I were best friends. That’s my only daughter," Judith Malloy, Aubrey's mother, told Local 10. "Aubrey was a very cheerful, outgoing, fun person who everyone loved.”

She added that her son-in-law was “distraught” when he discovered his wife.

Her mom also told reporters that she believes the attack was “planned.”

"This had to have been planned, especially the time of day they must have known her husband was at work," Malloy told reporters Monday.

Figg had recently graduated from Miami-Dade College, and family members said she was set on getting a master's in speech pathology.

Figg will be buried Wednesday.

Miami Beach police said they’re investigating the death as a homicide, and that they’re working several leads.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner listed the cause of death as homicide with multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

RELATED STORIES

Retracing the Steps of the Serial Killer Who Murdered Gianni Versace in Front of His Miami Beach Mansion

The 'Preppy Killer' and the Tabloid Sensation Still Defining 1980s New York Today

How a Real-Life 'Phantom of the Opera' Murdered a Young Violinist at the Met in 1980