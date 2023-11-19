Civil War Artifacts Found During River Cleanup in South Carolina

A cleanup of toxic waste in a South Carolina river netted something positive: historic artifacts.

In the river's debris, weapons from the Civil War were found. The Congee River was hiding cannonballs, bullets and even swords that are believed to have been left behind by Confederate soldiers following the Union Army’s siege of the city of Columbia.

Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy, told WLTX, “we removed an additional 2 and half tons of other debris out of the river."

Sean Norris, of TRC Archaeology Company told the outlet, “it was great. We knew the Civil War ordinance was in here, there had been records of it for years and years, and diaries. Records from the Civil War era."

The state’s governor vows to save them and eventually display them for the public.

Governor Henry McMaster told WLTX, "I think its very important. I think we need to preserve our history because we can learn so much from it. We're right in the middle of a restoration of battle fields all across South Carolina."