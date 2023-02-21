CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Undergo ‘Formal Training’ Following Sexist Comments About Women in Their Prime

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:15 PM PST, February 21, 2023

While discussing Nikki Haley's presidential bid with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins, Lemon questioned her strategy of depicting herself as a younger and fresher option than both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

CNN anchor Don Lemon finds himself in the hot seat after comments he made on CNN's morning show last week.

After being absent from filming on Monday, a memo was sent to CNN staffers stating that Lemon “agreed to participate in formal training."

That letter went on to say that “the company has a number of resources and Don is committed to our recommendation.”

Lemon caused a firestorm when he questioned presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's abilities in respect to her age on last week's show.

While discussing her presidential bid with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins, Lemon questioned Haley's strategy of depicting herself as a younger and fresher option than both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Lemon said Haley, who is 51, "isn't in her prime."

His female co-hosts could not hide their surprise, and Lemon went on to say that a woman is "considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

He apologized at a staff meeting later that day and is expected to return to CNN Morning later this week.

 

Related Stories

Jonah Hill In Twitter Feud With CNN Anchor Don Lemon
As Nikki Haley Resigns as U.N. Ambassador, Will Ivanka Trump Take Her Place?
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Blasts Rumors of Affair With President Trump as 'Disgusting'
Nikki Haley is Outraged Over Rumors Claiming She had Affair With President TrumpPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
1

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv

Politics
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
2

Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say

Crime
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
3

Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism

News
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
4

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom

News
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
5

Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less

Shopping