CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Undergo ‘Formal Training’ Following Sexist Comments About Women in Their Prime
CNN anchor Don Lemon finds himself in the hot seat after comments he made on CNN's morning show last week.
After being absent from filming on Monday, a memo was sent to CNN staffers stating that Lemon “agreed to participate in formal training."
That letter went on to say that “the company has a number of resources and Don is committed to our recommendation.”
Lemon caused a firestorm when he questioned presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's abilities in respect to her age on last week's show.
While discussing her presidential bid with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins, Lemon questioned Haley's strategy of depicting herself as a younger and fresher option than both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.
Lemon said Haley, who is 51, "isn't in her prime."
His female co-hosts could not hide their surprise, and Lemon went on to say that a woman is "considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
He apologized at a staff meeting later that day and is expected to return to CNN Morning later this week.
