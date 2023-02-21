CNN anchor Don Lemon finds himself in the hot seat after comments he made on CNN's morning show last week.

After being absent from filming on Monday, a memo was sent to CNN staffers stating that Lemon “agreed to participate in formal training."

That letter went on to say that “the company has a number of resources and Don is committed to our recommendation.”

Lemon caused a firestorm when he questioned presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley's abilities in respect to her age on last week's show.

While discussing her presidential bid with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins, Lemon questioned Haley's strategy of depicting herself as a younger and fresher option than both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Lemon said Haley, who is 51, "isn't in her prime."

His female co-hosts could not hide their surprise, and Lemon went on to say that a woman is "considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

He apologized at a staff meeting later that day and is expected to return to CNN Morning later this week.

