A newly released autopsy report shows that Riley Strain, a Missouri college student who went missing and was later found dead in the Cumberland River, died of a tragic accident.

The report said there is no sign of significant trauma to Strain's body, refuting speculation that he may have been beaten and thrown into the Cumberland River where his body was found two weeks after he disappeared in March.

"This autopsy report actually states that there was no signs of foul play, that it most likely was an accident," Dr. Michelle Dupre, former forensic pathologist, tells Inside Edition.

Strain's disappearance captured the attention of the nation. The autopsy says the 22-year-old died as a result of drowning and intoxication.

The college senior's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. The report also indicated he had traces of THC in his body, the main active ingredient in marijuana.

Strain had been seen leaving country star Luke Bryan's bar in downtown Nashville.

Body camera footage later showed an encounter a Nashville police officer had with Strain that did not raise any level of concern.

Strain would have graduated in May. His family posthumously accepted his diploma.