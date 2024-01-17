Colorado Security Guard Arrested With Severed Hand in His Pocket, Charged With Murder: Cops

Solomon Martinez Mugshot
Pueblo Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:48 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Solomon Martinez was arrested last week after authorities suspected the security guard may have committed murder when cops found a woman dead and decapitated at Fountain Creek, according to reports.

Solomon Martinez was arrested last week after authorities suspected the security guard may have committed murder when cops found a woman dead and decapitated at Fountain Creek, according to reports.

The women’s body was found on Jan. 10, and cops said they quickly zeroed in on Martinez after speaking with witnesses, according to WLBT.

The victim has not been publicly identified by the Pueblo County coroner, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.  

When Martinez was arrested, a police officer found a human hand inside a plastic bag inside the left chest pocket of the suspect’s jacket, according to the affidavit obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain.

Cops say that Martinez told them, “I had a hand in my jacket for two days,” according to KRDO.

Police believe the hand belongs to the woman who was found dead in the creek, according to reports.

Martinez allegedly told detectives that he hired the woman as a prostitute the night before but did not kill her nor dismember anyone, according to court records obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain.

Someone connected to Martinez’s roommate reportedly called police to inform them they were a witness to a body that was dumped in Fountain Creek on Jan. 10, according to reports.

Martinez’s roommate, identified as Joshua Mazzurco, was questioned by police and said he refused to help Martinez, but police records say he watched

Martinez allegedly washed blood off of his hands at a car wash, according to WLBT.

“He had walked up to me and he had asked me, you know, ‘You want to absolve $1,000 off your debt? I need a ten-foot hole.’ And he looks at me, goes, ‘I’m not playing around,’ Mazzurco reportedly told police, according to WLBT. “I was terrified. I was beyond terrified. Like, I can’t even put into words how physically scared I was.”

Court documents obtained by WLBT allege that later in the day at Mazzurco's house, Martinez told Mazzurco that the statement he made earlier was a prank and asked if Mazzurco thought it was funny.  

Martinez was living with Mazzurco and his wife in their home, cops said.  

Mazzurco and his wife have not been charged and they are not suspects to the woman’s death.

Police said it was Mazzurco’s wife that led them to Martinez’s place of work when he was arrested, according to KRDO.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out the Pueblo Police Department and said via email they do “not have any comment on the case right now.”

Martinez was employed by former Pueblo County Sheriff Dan Corsentino's security guard company. Corsentino said that Martinez had zero criminal history and passed all background checks before being hired in late December, according to KRDO.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the current Pueblo County sheriff for comment and the public information officer said that their office is not handling this investigation.

An online court docket search conducted by Inside Edition Digital shows that Martinez is due in court on Jan. 23. He has not yet entered a plea nor is any legal representation listed for him.

Martinez is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

