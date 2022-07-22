Colorado Tech Worker Fired After Revealing Her Salary Raise on TikTok

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:47 AM PDT, July 22, 2022

Lexi Larson says she lost her job after sharing that her pay went from $70,000 to $90,000.

A Colorado tech worker was fired after publicly revealing her salary increase on TikTok.

"My employer found my TikTok. They said my social media post made them question my judgment as an employee," Larson said.

“My employer found my TikTok. They said my social media post made them question my judgment as an employee,” Larson said.

Although revealing your salary used to be a big taboo, younger workers are saying they have no problem laying it all out there.

Some experts say that salary transparency is a good thing.

“We should be talking about what we’re getting paid, because we want to make sure there is transparency. That can help to eliminate or reduce bias and that can help close the wage gaps we’re seeing based on gender and race,” CNBC correspondent Sharon Epperson said. 

