After four years of keeping a low profile, comedian Louis C.K. has confirmed he plans to embark on a cross-country tour.

C.K. said he will be embarking on a cross-country, multi-city tour from August to December.

“Hello Person that you are being right now,” he said in an email to fans obtained by Deadline. “I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities.”

The comedian's tour comes four years after he was accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct by five women.

The comedian and producer admitted to the claims. "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, which is also true," he said in a statement in 2017. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*** isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

He said that he was remorseful for his actions and now realizes the effect they had on the women.

He subsequently saw several media companies cut ties with him, including HBO, Disney Channel and FX.

C.K. had a tour planned for 2020 that was cancelled due to the pandemic, but prior to that scheduled tour, had only done small shows that were often unannounced, according to Deadline.

C.K. said he plans to adhere to guidelines surrounding COVID-19, and ended his messages with, “I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories,” according to Deadline.

