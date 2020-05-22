Connecticut State Trooper in 'Disturbing' Tirade Video Placed on Administrative Duty Pending Investigation

A Connecticut State Trooper who said he was nearing retirement has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal affairs investigation after he was caught on video launching into an expletive-laced tirade at a motorist he had just pulled over.

The driver began recording the trooper on his cell phone after he was pulled over for allegedly speeding and giving the finger to the trooper, who he said was in an unmarked car. "I've got 14 months, I can't ******* wait to be done," the trooper can be heard saying in the video taken on the driver's cell phone.

The driver asks the trooper, "Can I just ask you why you’re riding their butt like that and speeding, man?"

When the trooper tells the driver to get out of the car, things get heated.

"Everyone's got something to ******* say!" the trooper says, adding that he was pursuing a speeding trucker.

"Mind your own business and be on your way," the trooper says before driving off. The driver later posted a video to YouTube calling the trooper a "loose cannon."

In a statement issued Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Col. Stavros Mellekas called the behavior "disturbing."

"While the Trooper’s behavior in the video is disturbing, it is not indicative of the great work of the women and men of the Connecticut State Police and their dedication to protecting and serving during this pandemic," the statement said.

The trooper will not be allowed to interact with the public while in an administrative capacity.

RELATED STORIES

Lauren McCluskey Case: University Cop Allegedly Bragged About Having Explicit Photos of Slain Student

Officer Allegedly Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Called a ‘Dirty Cop’ in Unrelated Lawsuit

Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: What to Know in Shooting Death of Black Jogger