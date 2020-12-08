Conspiracy Theorists Believe Jeffrey Epstein, Who Died in 2019, Is Alive at His New Mexico Ranch. He Is Not.

Convicted sex offender and multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell more than a year ago, but according to conspiracy theorists he is alive and well and at his ranch in New Mexico, the New York Post reported.

The YouTube channel ABQ Raw told viewers that Epstein could be seen in a red truck, near the fence line of the property of his ranch. The driver of the truck is said to have had “a striking resemblance to the recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein.” The poster says Epstein must have “rode off into the sunset after faking his death,” the New York Post reported.

Epstein, 66, did not fake his own death, but instead took his own life after being charged in July 2019 with the sexual trafficking of girls as young as 14.

Epstein conned people about his wealth, his financial stature and personal accomplishments, and deceived people in his pursuit to form valuable relationships with political and global leaders, scientists and other titans of industry, officials said. Epstein also had a fascination with transhumanism, the science of improving the human population through genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, The New York Times reported. Before his death, Epstein hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch, the Times reported.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of Manhattan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan around 6:30 a.m. Jail staff tried to revive him, and then called for an ambulance.

He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital around 7:30 a.m. and declared dead a short time later. The city Medical Examiner’s office took Epstein’s body from the hospital to the city morgue at Bellevue Medical Center Saturday afternoon to determine the cause of death, the Post reported.

