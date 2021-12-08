Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Dallas, has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

But Ryan’s description in a recent TikTok makes it sound like she's headed to the spa.

“I won't be able to drink. I won't be able to eat,” Ryan says in the video.

In a sports bra and yoga pants, Ryan says she's planning to lose weight during her stint behind bars.

“I'm gonna end up losing weight in prison. Everyone’s telling me that I’ll lose weight,” Ryan said.

Ryan gained notoriety when she flew on a private jet to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and livestreamed from outside the Capitol. She even posed next to a broken window.

“We're gonna be breaking those windows. We're gonna be having to deal with the tear bombs,” Ryan said.

Ryan must report to prison in January, and she sure seems excited about how she'll spend her time behind bars.

“I'm going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox. Hopefully, they have some protein shakes and some protein bars,” Ryan said.

Ryan spoke to Inside Edition about the plans.

“Everything I do, I have to find the positivity,” she said.

Ryan even set a goal weight.

“This is how much I weigh today, and I’m thinking that I can get down to 140, so 30 pounds in 2 months. If I do that, then it will be worth going to prison for 60 days,” Ryan said.

But prison consultant Jennifer Myers says Ryan may be in for a surprise.

“She’s not going to have a lot of time to work out,” Myers said. “She definitely has unrealistic high expectations, and she's not really respecting prison for what prison’s really like,” Myers said.

When asked if she meant it when she said it would all be worth it if she gets to her goal weight, Ryan said, “No, that’s just me trying to make the best of a horrible, horrible situation.”

So far, more than 700 people have been criminally charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

