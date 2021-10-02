Coppertone has recalled several of its aerosol sunscreen products after identifying benzene in many of the sprays, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted products include 12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone, and Sport Spray SPF 50.

They were made between January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen," the FDA stated. "Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin, and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening."

"Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies," they add.

So far, Coppertone has not had any complaints of adverse reactions related to the products but is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with one of these sprays is encouraged to dispose of them. They can also visit the sunscreen recall website to request a refund.

In addition, if anyone has had any adverse reactions or problems, they can contact the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by mail, or by fax.

