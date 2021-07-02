Could Mystery of Child Found Dead in Duffel Bag in Oregon Woods Be Cracked With Release of New DNA Details?

Oregon State Police have released new DNA details that they hope will lead to the identification of a child who was found dead in a duffel near a rest area near the Oregon Coast in December 2020, The Chronicle reported.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the remains of a child who police believe to be anywhere between 7 and 9 years old was found inside a duffel bag that was concealed in the forest near a rest area near H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor east of Lincoln City, The Chronicle reported.

"Her body was inside a duffel bag that had been concealed in the forest near the rest area," Oregon State Police said. "Based on the condition of the remains, little was known about the deceased’s race, appearance, or other identifying characteristics."

Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office used a specialty lab to extract DNA information to try and find her identification, KVAL reported.

"With the assistance of Parabon Nanolabs, investigators now know more identifying details which will hopefully assist in her identification," police said Thursday.

Authorities say that her eye color could be hazel or brown, her hair color could be brown or black, her skin tone could be light brown and fair with no freckles. She has been identified as mostly Caucasian with some Central American ancestry.

Police said the remains of the child also indicated that it is a female who was wearing a pull up diaper and may have been missing since November 2020.

"The Oregon State Police has been working in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) since the discovery of the child’s remains. Over the past six months, detectives have definitively ruled out more than 60 potential missing kids from information provided by NCMEC and tips from the public," police said in a statement.

"While investigators continue to work in partnership with NCMEC, there is a strong likelihood this child has not been reported missing," they continued. "Investigators would like the public to know, we are already considering all children listed on the NCMEC website and therefore, there is no need to contact the Oregon State Police to highlight those names."

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

