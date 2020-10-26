Could the COVID-19 Pandemic Correlate With a Milder Flu Season?

Despite all the fears of a so-called “twin-demic”—cases of the flu alongside COVID-19, there are reassuring signs that it might not happen. Flu cases are at record lows across the United States, down 93% from the same time last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Although it’s still early, the current trend could signal a more mild flu season after all. In Australia, where winter is nearing its end, there have only been 107 flu cases—down from 61,000 in 2019.

Some health experts are attributing the reduction in cases to measures implemented in the wake of the pandemic, including social distancing and wearing masks.

“It works for all viruses, not just COVID-19,” Dr. Oz told Inside Edition. “So I’m optimistic that we're going to have a light flu season, but getting the vaccine for the flu still makes sense.”

As the number of flu cases drops, COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate. A staggering 82,900 new infections were recorded on Friday—the largest spike since the pandemic began.

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Caused Brain Fluid to Leak, According to a Study

Why Getting Your Flu Shot Is Even More Important This Year

New Strain of Flu Carried by Pigs Can Infect Humans, Has Potential to 1 Day Become a Pandemic