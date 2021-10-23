COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Veterinarians Overwhelmed After Pet Adoption Surge | Inside Edition

COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Veterinarians Overwhelmed After Pet Adoption Surge

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:07 AM PDT, October 23, 2021

In some locations, new client appointments have skyrocketed 200%, and the hospitals are seeing 60 pets a day.

Early on, pandemic lockdowns brought on a wave of pet adoptions from people looking to be a little less lonely inside. Fast-forward 18 months, and that same surge is now affecting veterinarians.

Take, for instance, California's Newport Mesa Animal Hospital, where the staff is overwhelmed caring for pets.

"I have never seen a surge like this. I've been in this industry since 2002," Eric Irwin, a Newport Mesa Animal Hospital administrator, reveals.

"This morning, within 60 minutes of opening, I announced to my staff we are at 125 percent capacity. No more today."

New client appointments have skyrocketed 200%, and the hospital is seeing 60 pets a day. About a half dozen of them come in for surgery. There are also animals who can't be fit in, which is far from ordinary.

"When that happens, we have to refer them out to a neighboring veterinary hospital which historically you wouldn't have sent them to a competitor," Irwin adds. "We're sharing patient-load together."

As a result, this is exhausting employees who juggle long, difficult hours. The industry reports 80 percent of vet professionals are burned out.

"We've increased staffing levels to the heaviest they've been in 38 years since we've been open," Irwin notes. "We've had an open position for 18 months. I can't find staff to meet the demand."

For anyone who doesn't want to be stuck in this position, plan for your pet's next vet appointment at least a month ahead, if possible.

Also, thank the health care heroes who are helping furry family members.

Related Stories

Some People Are Abandoning Pets Adopted During the Pandemic as States Reopen and People Go Back to Work
Pets for the Elderly Ramps Up Services to Help Seniors Adopt Animals During COVID-19 Pandemic
Meet the 12-Year-Old CEO Who Makes Bow Ties to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted
Science Writer Mary Roach Explains What Happens When Animals Break the LawAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat