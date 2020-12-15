COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out Continues as Doctor Who Has Worked 271 Consecutive Days Patiently Waits His Turn

Healthcare officials continued to receive the vaccine to protect against COVID-19 on Tuesday, but many do not expect to receive the inoculation just yet.

Nurse Maritza Beniquez, 56, received the vaccine at University Hospital in Newark, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy there to witness the moment.

And Sandra Lindsay, an RN and the first American vaccinated, said she still feels fine one day after receiving the shot.

As thousands are being vaccinated, the virus continues to take a terrible toll on the U.S. Over 100 Americans die of COVID-19 every hour.

“The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne revealed she was briefly hospitalized while she battled the coronavirus, but she is now recuperating.

Her “Talk” co-host and “Dancing with the Stars” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba has also tested positive for COVID-19 and she posted this message to Osbourne: “Sending you so much love and praying for a full recovery.”

Many frontline workers are still waiting to receive the vaccine, including Dr. Joseph Varon, who has worked 271 consecutive days at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas since the pandemic began.

“I have to see every single patient every single day,” he said.

His hospital is considered small, and while a batch of the vaccine arrived in the city Tuesday, larger hospitals are first in line to receive it.

RELATED STORIES

Mrs. Claus Appearance in Pennsylvania Canceled as Santa's Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus

US Justice Department Charges Man in Romania With Running Puppy Scam During Coronavirus Pandemic

New Orleans Swingers Convention Turned Into Coronavirus Super Spreader Event, Officials Say