Mrs. Claus Appearance in Pennsylvania Canceled as Santa's Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Pennsylvania appearance featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus was canceled over the weekend after it was learned that the holiday matriarch tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mrs. Claus was set to appear at Allentown’s Coca-Cola Park Saturday as part of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' annual holiday photo festival, but when she tested positive for COVID-19, the event was cancelled.

“With the state of Pennsylvania’s quarantine rules, Mrs. Claus will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, provided her symptoms subside and she does not have a fever for a period of 24 hours at the conclusion of the 10 days,” Team spokesman Michael Ventola said in an email to lehighvalleylive.com. “Thankfully, she’ll be able to return to work well before Christmas Eve. The IronPigs wish her well during her recovery.”

Just last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Santa Claus was immune to the coronavirus and told children not to worry about Father Christmas spreading the virus.

Santa’s counterparts, including Mrs. Claus, however, can still spread the virus, so it is best to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

