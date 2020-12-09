Former Alabama State Senator Larry Dixon Says ‘We Messed Up’ Before Dying of COVID-19

Former Alabama state Senator Larry Dixon, 78, died of coronavirus Friday and before he passed away, he spoke to his wife of 53 years to issue a warning and admission, CBS News reports.

"Sweetheart, we messed up. We just dropped our guard," Dr. David Thrasher, a pulmonologist and friend of Dixon's, recalled him saying, CBS News says. "The last thing he told her was, 'Gaynell, I love you. We've got to tell people this is real.”

"Larry has been conscientious with masks, doing everything right, social distancing since March ... He made one slip up," Thrasher told CBS News.

The former state senator met with friends at a local restaurant to catch up and smoke cigars, a social gathering the friends referred to as "prayer meeting," CBS News reports. Following the gathering, three people became ill, Thrasher said.

The doctor, who was a longtime friend of Dixon, said that the former politician gave him permission to tell his story in hopes to get people's attention and raise awareness of the novel coronavirus.

Alabama has had a surge of cases in recent weeks. The state health department has reported more than 276,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and at least 3,942 confirmed and probable virus deaths from COVID-19.

