CrowdStrike Software Glitch Impacts Airports and Hospitals Across US

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:28 PM PDT, July 19, 2024

Most major airports across the United States were brought to a standstill as a result of the CrowdStrike software glitch.

A glitch that went global during a software update from CrowdStrike, one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, shutdown computer systems affecting everything from hospitals and banks to airlines and TV networks.

The glitch brought Microsoft computers crashing across the globe, triggering blue screens.

Most major airports across the United States were brought to a standstill. A FlightAware map showed how crowded Friday skies emptied as hundreds of flights were grounded.

Many unchecked pieces of luggage sat at the Los Angeles Airport as frustrated passengers tried to figure out what to do. Lines were out of control for hours with computers and kiosks down, gate agents unable to tell travelers when they will be able to leave.

At New York's LaGuardia Airport, announcements were made by megaphone. At Newark, dozens of planes sat idle at departure gates. In Minneapolis, cancellations were posted on paper because all computer screens were down.

Thousands of Republican Convention delegates were stranded in Milwaukee.

"We just wanna get home. We've been attending the RNC, we've been here a week, we are so tired," one person stranded in Milwaukee tells Inside Edition

Hospitals were also badly affected by the glitch. Nurses took to social media to speak out.

"Computers are black, we have the screen of death," one nurse said on social media. "We don't have access to patient charts."

Network broadcasters struggled to get on the air.

"It was very dicey. We came in, all the screens were blue," Gayle King said on CBS Mornings.

CrowdStrike issued a statement saying the glitch was not a security incident or a cyberattack.

Tags:

