New video emerged with details about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that help fill in the timeline of events.

The Secret Service revealed agents first learned the suspect was on the rooftop 20 minutes before the shooting.

Video shows police officers and Secret Service agents searching for 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump approached the stage at the Pennsylvania rally at 6:02 p.m. on Saturday unaware of the imminent threat.

The shooting happened at 6:12 p.m..

New animation shows the Secret Service sniper nearest to the shooter could not get a clear shot at Crooks. A second team on another rooftop brought the shooter down 26 seconds after Trump was wounded.

Another video shows a police car ramming into a gate, creating a hole large enough for cops and Secret Service agents to swarm through. State troopers and Secret Service agents ran to the warehouse where shots were fired at the former president. Moments later, they were on the roof where the would-be assassin lay dead.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was seen at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was confronted by four U.S. senators angry about the lapse in security that ended in Trump being shot.

"Why would anyone allow the president to go on stage when you know that you've got a potential threat," Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee asked Cheatle.

Cheatle walked away from the senators without responding to Blackburn.

"You owe the people answers. You owe President Trump answers," Blackburn said.

Cheatle went into an office and shut the door, leaving senators infuriated.

"She can run. She cannot hide," Blackburn said.