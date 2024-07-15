Security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is being heightened after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump two days ago. Around 50,000 are in Milwaukee for the event and officials say a larger perimeter around the convention center is in place.

The former president arrived in Milwaukee Sunday night. Cameras were positioned on the opposite side of his wounded ear.

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil spoke with Inside Edition about the quickly changing events.

"Traditionally you don't see the candidate until day three or even day four of the convention but Donald Trump, we are told, is here right now," Dokoupil says. "Everything has changed in terms of the themes and the tone, the feeling is different. Trump in fact has said he has torn up what had been his planned remarks for Thursday and instead will be delivering a message of unity. Now, whether that holds over the next four days, that is an open question."

Dokoupil says delegates are galvanized after Saturday's historic assassination attempt.

"I spoke to convention goers, Republicans, the moment they landed here and stepped off the plane and found out that their candidate had been almost killed, they told me that they are even more motivated now to vote," Dokoupil says.

Trump invited former rival Nikki Haley to speak at the Republican convention.

"I think inviting Nikki Haley here is clearly a sign of this unity theme that he wants to project," Fox News co-anchor Bill Hemmer says.