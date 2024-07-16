Will Donald Trump Get Reconstructive Surgery on His Right Ear?

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:43 PM PDT, July 16, 2024

The bullet from Donald Trump's assassination attempt tore off the top part of the former president's ear.

"There's a lot of vessels around the ear and particularly in the skin area, so it typically bleeds a lot," plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg tells Inside Edition.

Congressman Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House physician, told Fox News a piece of his ear is missing.

"It just passed right over the top of his ear and took a piece off the top of his ear as it came across and of course the ear is pretty vascular so it bled aggressively," Jackson said.

Greenberg says if Trump got reconstructive surgery on his ear, it would look like his old ear and may have a scar.

"It looks like there was superficial damage to that cartilage. And in fact, the bullet may have gone straight through both the cartilage and the skin portion. So what we do to reconstruct that is we either take that piece of cartilage out and close it or just close the skin over it, depending upon how much damage there is," Greenberg says.

Some are questioning if the bullet wound affected the former president's hearing.

"His hearing is fine. He wasn't close to where the shot was fired and it was far enough away from his head, his ear, that there's no concussive effects from the bullet or anything," Jackson said.

