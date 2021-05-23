Curon, an Italian Village Featured in Netflix Horror Series, Reemerges From Lake
Typically, the 14th century bell tower is the only visible trace of Curon. It rises from Lake Resia, a haunting reminder from the past.
Here’s a true sunken place. A lost village that was featured in the Netflix horror series "Curon" recently reappeared. The town of Curon was once nestled in a valley in Northern Italy, but it was flooded in 1950 as part of a hydroelectric project.
Typically, the 14th century bell tower is the only visible trace of Old Curon. It rises from Lake Resia, a haunting remnant from the past. Which is why it’s the perfect spooky setting for 2020’s Netflix.
But spoiler alert: just like in that series, Curon won’t stay submerged forever. A few months ago, part of the lake was drained to repair parts of the reservoir. Which meant that people could walk the streets of Old Curon.
There wasn’t much left, though. It was mainly ruins, steps, and the foundations of demolished houses. But it still made for an eerie experience.
And a short-lived experience, as well. Old Curon will soon be underwater again, leaving only its bell tower to remind people it once was there.
