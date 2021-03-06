It’s been nearly two years since federal agents broke the college admissions scandal that resulted in dozens of parents facing criminal charges, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Now the case is the subject of a new film and book.

The Netflix docu-drama “Operation Varsity Blues” combines real interviews, news footage and reenactments of recorded conversations between the scam’s mastermind, Rick Singer, and his A-list clients.

The special comes on the heels of a new book on the investigation called “Guilty Admissions.”

"I think as long as college admissions remains, I think we're gonna see parents try to find whatever angle they can to get their kids in,” author Nicola Laporte said.

Laporte said her reporting found that some of the parents did struggle with a moral dilemma over what they were doing, especially Felicity Huffman.

"[Huffman] was very open about having mommy guilt and feeling like she was a terrible mom. Both of her kids were diagnosed with learning disabilities early on, so she always felt it was harder for her kids," Laporte said.

Some of the issues go back to her days on the hit TV show “Desperate Housewives,” according to Laporte. Huffman served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence and completed 250 hours of community service.

