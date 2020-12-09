Olivia Jade Says She Is ‘Poster Child for White Privilege’ in Interview Addressing College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Gianulli has addressed the college admissions scandal that sent both of her parents to prison.

Actress Lori Loughlin from "Full House," and her husband fashion designer Massimo Gianulli, are currently serving their sentences for participating in a bribery scam to get their children into college.

Loughlin has already served half of her two-month sentence. Gianulli was sentenced to five months in prison. One of their daughters, influencer Olivia Jade Gianulli, spoke about the scandal and what she realized after the incident.

“I walked around for 20 years of life and didn't realize 'you have insane privilege you are essentially the poster child for white privilege and you had no idea,’” she told Jada Pinkett Smith during her “Red Table Talk” series on Facebook this week. “I'm not trying to victimize myself, I don't want pity. I don't deserve pity. We messed up.”

The influencer said she wasn't aware that her parents were in trouble until she read about it online.

“And they didn't really have much to say except I'm so sorry I like really messed up trying to give the best to you and your sister,” she said.

