Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison for College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5 Months

Lori Loughlin, aka as lovable "Aunt Becky" in the long-running show "Full House," has been sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $150,000 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.



Her husband Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.



Federal prosecutors argued that Giannulli serve more prison time since he was the "more active participant" in the scheme that involved paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

In May, the couple pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The duo admitted they falsely portrayed their daughters as elite crew athletes to get into the school.

Court documents claim Giannulli called their daughter's high school counselor a "nosy bastard," and Loughlin called him a "weasel," when he saw their youngest daughter's profile and questioned it. It was alleged that the counselor told USC admissions that he highly doubted Olivia Jade was in crew.

It was also revealed in the documents that Giannulli confronted the counselor aggressively, asking why he "was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities." They reportedly also revealed that Loughlin told her daughter not to "say too much" to the guidance counselor because they feared he would disrupt the scheme.



Last year actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days in prison for admitting to cheating the college admissions system.

