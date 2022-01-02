A waitress at an Arizona restaurant came up big when a regular customer gifted her with a massive tip.

"This seems like a movie or something you see on the news," Jocelyn Streeper said. "It doesn't happen to you. I went and flipped over the bill and saw how much they left me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so crazy.'"

She has only been working at Eggstacy in Scottsdale for three months when that customer gave her a $1,000 tip — over ten times the check's total.

Before this, Jocelyn says the largest tip she'd ever received was $40. But her manager, Steve Varsamis, says he isn't surprised.

"She is a just a really good person," he said. "Really good at the service industry, taking care of people. Someone who goes above and beyond got rewarded for it."

Jocelyn plans on using her unexpected windfall on a new engine for her car. And she's grateful her customer decided to pay it forward.

"I'm just really thankful that they took the time out of their day to think of me and what I'm going through," she said.

