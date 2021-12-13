Long Island Waitress Hailed a Hero After Tossing Customer She Says Was Rude From Diner

The Long Island waitress who became a viral sensation after tossing a customer out of her diner told Inside Edition she did what needed to be done after she says the man in the video began insulting her and other customers.

Sondra Albert has worked as a waitress at the Massapequa Diner for 15 years but she said no customer has ever been as rude as the guy she tossed from the restaurant in the now infamous TikTok video.

“I was trying to reason with him but there was no reasoning with him,” she told Inside Edition.

The man was a semi-regular and has behaved rudely before but that particular night, he really crossed the line by insulting her and other customers, she said.

Her reaction “came from my anger of 5 weeks at seeing his face. I just can't take it anymore. He had to go," she said.

After she tossed the man out of the diner, the other customers applauded Albert.

"No one was going to stand for his crap," the person who recorded the video told Inside Edition. “We're going to back her, not one backing this creep.”

Another diner customer said that she had never seen Albert yell like that before, adding, “it was very inspiring.

Others who were at the diner said that Albert is a “hero,” adding, “she won’t admit to it but she is sticking up for every wait staff in America.”

True to what those around her said, Albert’s humility is shining even after being a viral sensation.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a hero, I’m a mother,” she said.

