Customer in Texas Who Allegedly Threw Soup at Restaurant Manager Has Been Arrested
The incident began when the woman complained to a restaurant in Temple, Texas, that her Menudo soup was too hot.
Throwing soup in someone's face may lead to an arrest. That's a lesson Amanda Nicole Martinez has just learned.
On November 7, Martinez complained to a restaurant in Temple, Texas, that her Menudo soup was so hot that it melted the take-out container's top.
Janelle "Nelly" Broland was the manager on duty who took the call.
"Of course, I offered her refunds and was trying to get her a replacement meal or something completely different if she wasn't in the mood for soup anymore," she said. "But she continued to yell."
As seen on the surveillance video, Martinez returned to the restaurant to continue her complaint and showed the melted lid.
"She still continued to yell, make a scene, and curse with families and children around," Broland said. "That's when I said, 'Calm down or leave. Or I'm going to be calling the police.'"
"I said, 'Ma'am, I can still help you and get you something. I just ask that you don't yell and cuss at me.' That's the moment she threw it at me."
Thankfully, the hot soup had cooled down, but Broland says the experience was still painful.
"My eyes were stinging so bad, they were burning," she pointed out. "The spices were all in the inside of my nose and caused me to have a nose bleed."
Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Martinez was arrested Wednesday. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, she was charged with a Class A misdemeanor, assault causing bodily injury. Her bail was set at $5,000.
If convicted, Martinez faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Speaks on Battling Shingles: 'Like Lightning Bolts Pulsing Through My Brain'Health
Concerns Abound Over Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Intimidation as Man With AR-15 Seen Protesting Outside CourthouseNews
Missing 13-Year-Old Savannah Bobe Believed to Have Left Georgia for Florida With Older Male: CopsCrime
'The Simpsons' Does Have an Ending and Its Showrunner Knows How it Will Come to a CloseEntertainment
Couple and Dogs Rescued From Washington State Home as Pineapple Express Drenches Pacific Northwest and CanadaNews