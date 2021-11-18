Throwing soup in someone's face may lead to an arrest. That's a lesson Amanda Nicole Martinez has just learned.

On November 7, Martinez complained to a restaurant in Temple, Texas, that her Menudo soup was so hot that it melted the take-out container's top.

Janelle "Nelly" Broland was the manager on duty who took the call.

"Of course, I offered her refunds and was trying to get her a replacement meal or something completely different if she wasn't in the mood for soup anymore," she said. "But she continued to yell."

As seen on the surveillance video, Martinez returned to the restaurant to continue her complaint and showed the melted lid.

"She still continued to yell, make a scene, and curse with families and children around," Broland said. "That's when I said, 'Calm down or leave. Or I'm going to be calling the police.'"



"I said, 'Ma'am, I can still help you and get you something. I just ask that you don't yell and cuss at me.' That's the moment she threw it at me."

Thankfully, the hot soup had cooled down, but Broland says the experience was still painful.

"My eyes were stinging so bad, they were burning," she pointed out. "The spices were all in the inside of my nose and caused me to have a nose bleed."

Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Martinez was arrested Wednesday. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, she was charged with a Class A misdemeanor, assault causing bodily injury. Her bail was set at $5,000.

If convicted, Martinez faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

