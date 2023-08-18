Body camera footage captured the moment three officers with the Dallas Police Department laughed about a disabled veteran soiling himself because he was allegedly denied use of a bathroom.

DyNell Lane first shared his story with the Community Police Oversight Board on August 8 in Texas, saying that he had been out in June and in need of a bathroom but was ultimately denied by two off-duty police officers.

"While serving as a sergeant in the United States army, I was deployed to Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Iraq, where I sustained low extremity life-threatening injuries that led to me specific disabilities," Lane told the board in video from the meeting obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Lane went on to say that because of his injuries he is forced to seek assistance from "public servants and private businesses" when he is out.

"This battle leads me in constant depression and suicidal at times because of the shame of asking strangers for help while I'm public and not having a normal life anymore," Lane told the board.

Lane claimed that one of these instances occurred on June 10 at Serious Pizza, and when he asked to use their facilities he was denied.

He then approached two off-duty police officers working at the establishment and explained his situation, but they, too, denied him, claimed Lane.

"Two Dallas police officers discriminated against me and declined to assist me in bridging the gap between myself and the Senior Pizza manager by not giving me courtesy of checking my ID and my supporting medical documents," said Lane. "Nor did they try to deescalate the matter that it would allow me access to Senior Pizza's restrooms during their regular business hours."

Lane says he then called 911, but officers did not arrived in time.

"As a result of this neglect, I had to endure urine and bowel leakage right inside the restaurant as a United States Army retired sergeant," said Lane.

When the two responding officers did arrive at the scene, one began laughing with the two off-duty officers about the situation.

That exchange was captured by the bodycam of the second responding officer.

“So you guys made a guy pee himself?” says one of the responding officers.

One of the off-duty officers then says: "He called 911? He called 911?"

Then the two off-duty officers start laughing together as one says: "He called 911 on us?”

The responding officer then joins in, laughing as she tells the men, “He got mad you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom and then he calls back and said it’s OK he doesn’t need to pee anymore because he soiled..."

The video then suddenly ends at that moment.

Those off-duty officers have now been let go by Milkshake Concepts, the parent company of Serious Pizza.

"We have requested that the contracted off-duty officers who were on duty that night not be assigned to our restaurant moving forward, as their actions were not representative of how we treat our guests and the general public," the company said in a statement.

The oversight committee recommended that internal affairs investigate the actions of the off-duty officers. It is unclear if they are also investigating the actions of the responding officers.