Georgia Veteran Confronts Armed Prowlers on His Property in Scary Shootout

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:38 AM PDT, July 20, 2022

Wearing only pajama bottoms and flip flops, U.S. Navy veteran Whitfield Smith grabbed his firearm and fired a warning shot. Then, all hell broke loose.

A Georgia veteran was involved in a terrifying shootout with prowlers spotted casing his home in the middle of the night. 

Whitfield Smith, who served with the U.S. Navy in Afghanistan, says he saw one of the prowlers with a gun, running across his front lawn around 2 a.m. and then meeting up with two other suspicious-looking men in the street outside his house.

“I noticed the gentleman in the gray sweater running up my driveway hunched down, holding a firearm. And that’s when I knew I had to act,” Smith said.

Wearing only pajama bottoms and flip flops, Smith grabbed his firearm and fired a warning shot. 

Then, all hell broke loose. The prowlers started opening fire on his driveway. The ensuing chaos was captured on surveillance camera.

In slow motion, you can see Smith kick off his flip flops as he backpedaled. Bullets ripped into Smith’s car. He yelled to his wife to call the police. 

A few minutes later, Smith emerged from his house outside Atlanta, but this time he was dressed and wearing sneakers. He was also armed with what he calls "a bigger rifle."

At that point, the prowlers took off.

“I could hear them trying to get away. They're jumping over fences,” Smith said.

Daylight revealed the damage to Smith’s vehicles.

The only thing the suspects got away with was a laptop Smith says they took out of his car.

Related Stories

One DEA Agent Dead and Two Injured in Tucson Amtrak Shootout
2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Wounded in Shootout While Serving Warrant in Violent Crimes Against Children Case
The Fatal Shooting of Dolal Idd: What We Know So Far About the Police Shootout at a Minnesota Gas Station
Police Look for Suspects After Shootout Inside California 7-ElevenCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit
1

Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN Visit

Royals
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested
2

4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is Arrested

Crime
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre
3

Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School Massacre

News
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand
4

Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in Thailand

Offbeat
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline
5

Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on Zipline

News