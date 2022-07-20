A Georgia veteran was involved in a terrifying shootout with prowlers spotted casing his home in the middle of the night.

Whitfield Smith, who served with the U.S. Navy in Afghanistan, says he saw one of the prowlers with a gun, running across his front lawn around 2 a.m. and then meeting up with two other suspicious-looking men in the street outside his house.

“I noticed the gentleman in the gray sweater running up my driveway hunched down, holding a firearm. And that’s when I knew I had to act,” Smith said.

Wearing only pajama bottoms and flip flops, Smith grabbed his firearm and fired a warning shot.

Then, all hell broke loose. The prowlers started opening fire on his driveway. The ensuing chaos was captured on surveillance camera.

In slow motion, you can see Smith kick off his flip flops as he backpedaled. Bullets ripped into Smith’s car. He yelled to his wife to call the police.

A few minutes later, Smith emerged from his house outside Atlanta, but this time he was dressed and wearing sneakers. He was also armed with what he calls "a bigger rifle."

At that point, the prowlers took off.

“I could hear them trying to get away. They're jumping over fences,” Smith said.

Daylight revealed the damage to Smith’s vehicles.

The only thing the suspects got away with was a laptop Smith says they took out of his car.

Related Stories