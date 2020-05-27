Dallas Woman Shot Dead in Her Driveway in Broad Daylight, Killer Remains at Large

Dallas police are asking the public to help them find out who might have shot a 59-year-old woman in her driveway in broad daylight. Leslie Squair Baker, 59, was found in the driver's seat of a car "with an apparent gunshot wound" at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, police said in a press release.

Police at the scene performed first aid and Baker was transported to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries. Now, police are seeking information from anyone who might know something about the shooting.

Homicide on Royalton Drive. @DallasPD – Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense, contact Det. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email: e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #092727-2020. @ChiefHallDPD https://t.co/wKFW9SS3By — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 26, 2020

Friends and colleagues have expressed their shock at her death.

"We’re all in shock and heartbroken, truly heartbroken," Wendy Kula, a family friend, told CBS Dallas affiliate KTVT. “It’s just not fair when someone so awesome and amazing is taken so tragically.”

Baker was the director of marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, KTVT reported. The president of the surgery center shared a statement with the channel.

"We’re shocked and heartbroken by Leslie’s senseless death. I personally have known and worked with Leslie for many years, and her tragic passing is very difficult to understand and accept," the statement read.

"Leslie was part of the Texas Health Resources family for many years and had been in her current role since 2007. She quickly became a trusted, valued member of our family. During her time here, she was a key member of our administrative team, known as an intelligent, fair and compassionate leader who kept the care of patients as her guiding light," the statement continued. "During this tragic time, we send our heartfelt prayers, condolences and support to her husband and beloved children. We ask that everyone keep Leslie’s family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic time."

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective E. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email at e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com, and refer to case # 092727-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Information can be shared by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

